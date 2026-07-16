US attacks Iran ‘ship attack’ capabilities

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran (Updated at 23:40)

US forces struck alleged reconnaissance systems, radars, and missile and drone launch sites on Greater Tunb and near Bandar Abbas on Thursday during a fifth consecutive night of attacks, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced.

CENTCOM spokesperson Timothy Hawkins also claimed progress clearing mines planted by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that shipping lanes had reopened and navigation continued.

Iranian state television confirmed US strikes south of Bandar Abbas, while Iranian media reported explosions in Bandar Abbas, Bushehr, Chabahar, and Konarak. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Bahrain, Jordan, and Kuwait, with the Iranian Armed Forces warning that strikes on the country’s infrastructure would widen its operations.

The renewed fighting began after the collapse of the June 8 Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, with both sides exchanging attacks around the Strait of Hormuz and elsewhere in Iran.