Coalition downs drone swarm over Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

US-led Coalition air defenses intercepted and destroyed multiple unidentified explosive-laden drones over Erbil on Friday.

Residents told Shafaq News they heard at least four explosions before dawn and saw white smoke in the sky as air defense systems engaged the drones. No casualties were reported, although falling debris caused limited property damage.

Earlier this week, the Kurdistan Region's Counter-Terrorism Service said Coalition forces shot down eight explosive drones over Erbil without causing casualties.

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