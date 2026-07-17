Iran strikes Kurdish opposition base in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Iranian armed forces struck the headquarters of the Kurdish opposition group the Kurdistan Toilers' Party (Komala) with ballistic missiles in the Zargwez area of Al-Sulaymaniyah province early Friday.

A source told Shafaq News that eight of the group's fighters were killed and others wounded, some critically. The fate of additional members remained unknown after they were buried under rubble from the bombardment.

Rescue teams have not reached the bodies, which lie inside caves in rugged mountainous terrain, the source said.

Kurdish outlets aired live footage from the site showing fires spreading across forested highlands near the targeted positions.

Iranian authorities did not comment on the incident so far.