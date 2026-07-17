Iran strikes Kurdish opposition base in Al-Sulaymaniyah
Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah
Iranian armed forces struck the headquarters of the Kurdish opposition group the Kurdistan Toilers' Party (Komala) with ballistic missiles in the Zargwez area of Al-Sulaymaniyah province early Friday.
A source told Shafaq News that eight of the group's fighters were killed and others wounded, some critically. The fate of additional members remained unknown after they were buried under rubble from the bombardment.
Rescue teams have not reached the bodies, which lie inside caves in rugged mountainous terrain, the source said.
Kurdish outlets aired live footage from the site showing fires spreading across forested highlands near the targeted positions.
Iranian authorities did not comment on the incident so far.
In the deadliest attack on Iranian Kurdish opposition groups since the war began on Feb 28, at least eight fighters from the Komala Party were killed and several others wounded this morning when five drones struck the group’s base in the Zrgwez mountains, east of Suleimani.The… pic.twitter.com/5nulOMW6v4— Kurdistan Watch (@KurdistanWatch) July 17, 2026