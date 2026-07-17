Mine blasts set two tankers ablaze near Hormuz

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington

Two oil tankers exploded and caught fire south of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported on Friday, claiming the vessels had attempted to transit “a mine-laid shipping route.”

In statements, the IRGC alleged the tankers had been "deceived" by US intelligence services into using the route. It also declared the Strait of Hormuz "completely closed" because of ongoing US military operations, warning commercial vessels to avoid the mined corridor.

“As long as US attacks continued, no oil, gas or petrochemical exports would leave the region,” it added.

Earlier today, US Central Command (CENTCOM) disclosed a new round of strikes against Iran for the seventh consecutive night, stating the operation aimed to further “degrade Iran's military capabilities.” Iranian media detailed explosions in the southern cities of Qeshm, Bushehr, Sirik, and Bandar Abbas, while state television confirmed three blasts in the Bamani area of Sirik in Hormozgan province.