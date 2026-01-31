Tehran denies assassination of IRCG’s commander in southern blast

Shafaq News– Tehran

Iran’s state television (IRIB) on Saturday dismissed reports suggesting that Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Ali Reza Tangsiri was killed in an explosion in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran.

According to IRIB, the blast struck an eight‑story building in the Moallem district, obliterating two floors and inflicting damage on several vehicles and shops. Rescue and firefighting teams responded immediately and later verified four fatalities. Authorities identified a gas leak as the cause.

Bandar Abbas, a strategic southern port city, was previously hit by Israeli strikes during the 12‑day war in June 2025. Today's blast occurred amid rising regional tensions, with a US carrier strike group moving toward the Gulf and President Donald Trump repeatedly threatening military action against Iran, urging Tehran to negotiate over its nuclear and ballistic missiles programs.

Iran, however, has warned that any US strike, whether limited or wide‑scale, would be treated as an “all‑out war.”

