Iran and US trade strikes for sixth night

Shafaq News- Bandar Abbas (Updated at 10:17)

United States and Iranian forces exchanged strikes for a sixth consecutive night, with the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reporting fresh attacks on Iranian military targets and Iran saying it struck American forces across the Gulf.

CENTCOM said its strikes hit dozens of coastal surveillance, air defense and naval sites, part of an effort to “degrade Iranian military capabilities.”

The semi-official Fars News Agency put the death toll from strikes on bridges at Bandar Khamir, in Hormozgan province, at seven, and said a naval watchtower in Chabahar, in Sistan-Baluchestan province, was struck for the third time in a week. Iranian media reported further explosions in Bushehr, Bandar Lengeh and Chabahar.

In Bushehr, provincial officials told local media that a US strike hit two areas of the city and wounded one person, the second such attack within hours. A separate official told Tasnim News Agency that a district in the southern city of Dashti was targeted without casualties.

🔴 Iran Army says it fired Kamikaze drones at US weapon systems deployed to Bahrain base.Follow: https://t.co/mLGcUTS2ei pic.twitter.com/mBpy2LJjkQ — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) July 17, 2026

According to the Iranian energy and electricity ministries, the attacks on Bandar Abbas damaged power transmission lines and cut electricity to several areas, while state television reported an outage at Iranshahr airport, in Sistan-Baluchestan, with no casualties.

The Iranian News Agency (IRNA) said eight people were killed and 20 wounded in overnight US strikes on infrastructure. From June 22 to July 16, 38 were killed and 400 wounded in the American airstrikes.

Iran, in turn, said it hit US forces in several Gulf states. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted military equipment at a US base in Kuwait, a US operations center at al-Tanf, near the Iraqi and Jordanian borders, and a naval surveillance radar at the Salamah Rocks and a US aerial surveillance radar stationed in the Jazirat Umm al Ghanam in Oman's Musandam peninsula (Ruus al-Jibal).

The Iranian Army said it struck US sites in Kuwait and Bahrain with drones.

In response to the mischief of the child-killing US military, the IRGC Aerospace Forces, in the eleventh wave of Operation Nasr 2, carried out a surprise attack on the enemy's special operations command center in the Al-Tanf area of Syria. pic.twitter.com/TCW8O7kMOK — IRNA News Agency ☫ (@IrnaEnglish) July 17, 2026

Gulf governments reported intercepting the incoming fire.

The IRGC warned that its forces remained in control of the Strait of Hormuz and “no oil or gas would leave the region for as long as American strikes continued.”

CENTCOM said it would keep targeting the Iranian military capabilities it blames for the threat to Gulf shipping, with more than 50,000 US service members are operating across the Middle East and remaining ready for any confrontation.