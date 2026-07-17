Audit flags nepotism in Dhi Qar police hiring

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Iraq's Federal Board of Supreme Audit has referred a hiring case involving the Dhi Qar police command to the Interior Ministry for investigation after identifying alleged legal violations and suspected nepotism in the recruitment process.

According to an official audit, six of seven recruits hired to replace former personnel were from neighboring Najaf province, despite budget provisions requiring appointments to be allocated according to each province's population share and local recruitment lists.

Sources told Shafaq News the six recruits are cousins of Dhi Qar Police Commander Maj. Gen. Najah Al-Abadi.

The audit bureau instructed the Interior Ministry to investigate the case and report its findings within 90 days.

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