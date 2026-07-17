Baghdad to supply LPG to Kurdistan after Khor Mor suspension

Shafaq News- Erbil/ Baghdad

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said on Friday it had reached an agreement with the Iraqi government to secure supplies of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) after production was suspended at the Khor Mor gas field, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq's (KRI) largest source of natural gas.

In a joint statement, KRG's ministries of Electricity and Natural Resources said Dana Gas had halted operations at the Khor Mor field in Al-Sulaymaniyah province because of security threats, cutting natural gas supplies to power stations and reducing electricity generation by 2,500 megawatts. A task force had been formed to monitor the situation, reorganize electricity generation and transmission, and ensure the fair distribution of power across KRI's provinces and administrations.

Earlier today, Iranian armed forces launched two waves of ballistic missiles at the headquarters of the Iranian Kurdish opposition group Komala (Kurdistan Toilers' Party) in Al-Sulaymaniyah, killing nine people and wounding others.

Read more: Caught between war and neutrality: Kurdistan navigates escalating US-Iran confrontation