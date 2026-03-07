Caught between war and neutrality: Kurdistan navigates escalating US-Iran confrontation

Shafaq News

As the military confrontation between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other entered its eighth day, Iraq’s Kurdistan Region has found itself drawn into a conflict it has tried hard to avoid. A distant regional escalation suddenly escalated to Iraq, specifically to Erbil, turning the region into a reluctant arena for military signaling as its leadership intensifies diplomatic efforts to preserve neutrality.

Drone strikes targeting civilian sites, warnings from foreign governments, and growing pressure from regional actors now place the Kurdistan Region at the intersection of competing agendas. Kurdish leaders insist their territory will not serve as a launchpad for attacks on neighboring states, including Iran. Yet, the frequency of incidents across the region underscores the difficulty of maintaining that position as the broader war expands.

The situation raises a central question: can the principle of neutrality survive amid a regional strategy increasingly defined by escalation, proxy pressure, and expanding military fronts?

Political analyst Mohammed Zankana said the Kurdistan Regional Government remains determined to keep the region out of the conflict, emphasizing that Kurdish authorities reject alignment with any side.

“The Kurdistan Region will never allow itself to become a battlefield,” Zankana told Shafaq News. “The region does not take sides and refuses to join any political or military axis.”

He contrasted Erbil’s position with “Baghdad’s limited ability” to prevent armed factions from operating freely across Iraq.

“The federal government may have indirectly allowed Iraq to become an arena for conflict by tolerating militia activities…But such a scenario is unacceptable in the Kurdistan Region.”

Zankana argued that Erbil’s diplomatic outreach to regional and international actors demonstrates its commitment to neutrality. At the same time, he suggested Iran’s actions reflect a broader strategy of indirect retaliation. “Because Tehran cannot confront the United States directly in every instance, it attempts to demonstrate strength by targeting the Kurdistan Region,” he said, pointing to repeated missile and drone strikes in recent years, including during periods of relative calm.

Those tensions escalated further on Friday, March 7, when Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced drone strikes against separatist groups in Erbil. The attacks followed an earlier bombardment by Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters against opposition positions in Al-Sulaymaniyah.

The developments also came after remarks by US President Donald Trump describing a potential Kurdish ground operation into Iran as “a great thing,” comments that quickly fueled speculation about possible northern pressure on Tehran.

Political researcher Yasin Aziz described the Kurdish leadership’s current position as pragmatic but increasingly difficult to sustain.

“The leadership understands the enormous risks involved,” Aziz told Shafaq News. “Dragging the Kurdistan Region —both as a political entity and as a civilian population— into this war could have devastating consequences.”

He said neutrality remains the guiding principle for Kurdish authorities, but acknowledged growing concerns in Erbil about the activities of armed Iraqi factions operating outside the control of the federal government.

“These groups often pursue regional agendas,” Aziz said. “Their operations could provoke retaliation that affects the Kurdistan Region, even if the regional government itself is not involved.”

Aziz warned that Baghdad’s inability to decisively address attacks targeting Kurdish territory could eventually force the region to take independent security measures. “Recent strikes have not distinguished between military facilities and civilian infrastructure,” he said, citing an attack that targeted the HKN oil field in Duhok province. “If this continues, Erbil may feel compelled to act directly to protect its stability.”

At the same time, reports have circulated about alleged US pressure linked to a covert CIA program encouraging opposition fighters to move toward northwestern Iran. Kurdistan Regional Government spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani dismissed the reports outright, describing them as “misleading information designed to widen the conflict.”

Security expert Ali al-Mamaari believes the Kurdistan Region now faces one of the most delicate security moments in its recent history, and “extraordinary measures are necessary to prevent it from being dragged into the conflict, even indirectly.”

Al-Mamaari argued that stronger coordination between Kurdish forces and the Iraqi federal government is essential, particularly along the Iraqi-Iranian border. This step would “send a clear signal that Iraq is managing its borders responsibly. It would also deprive armed factions and external actors of the justifications they use to escalate.”

According to al-Mamaari, such cooperation remains the most practical path to preventing the Kurdistan Region from becoming another front in an expanding regional confrontation.

Kurdish political leaders have also emphasized diplomacy as the only viable way to prevent further escalation.

Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) leader Bafel Talabani said dialogue remains the best path to resolving tensions in the Middle East, stressing that the Kurdistan Region must not become a battlefield.

“We want the Kurdistan Region to serve as a bridge for dialogue and solutions through understanding,” Talabani said in an interview with Fox News published on Saturday. He referenced the legacy of former Iraqi President Jalal Talabani —known widely as Mam Jalal— who often played a mediating role in regional disputes.

“My greatest concern is the humanitarian crises caused by ongoing conflicts,” Talabani said. “People in the Middle East have suffered enough wars. It is time for lasting stability and peace.”

Talabani also revealed details of a recent phone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

“President Trump described the Kurds as brave fighters and thanked them for their cooperation with US special forces over the years….He emphasized that protecting civilians in Iraq remains a priority for Washington.”

Talabani also confirmed that Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Aragchi, in a phone call, also expressed interest in resolving disputes through dialogue.

For Kurdish leaders, the challenge now lies in preserving neutrality while navigating an increasingly volatile environment.

Diplomatic engagement with both Western and regional actors continues, but the Region’s geography and political ties make complete isolation from the conflict nearly impossible.

The war enters its second week —dubbed “Operation Epic Wrath” by Washington— and the Kurdistan Region finds itself walking a narrow path between neutrality and exposure, seeking to prevent its territory from becoming another arena in a widening regional war.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.