Iraq's PM urges Baghdad-KRG coordination on Anfal victims

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Wednesday called for closer coordination between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on the rights of victims of the Anfal campaign and other atrocities committed under the former regime.

During a meeting with KRG Minister of Martyrs and Anfal Affairs Abdullah Haji Mahmoud and the head of Iraq's Political Prisoners Foundation, Waleed Abdul Hassan Al-Sahlani, Al-Zaidi discussed ways to strengthen cooperation on issues related to Anfal victims, political prisoners, and their families.

The prime minister also stressed the importance of supporting institutions responsible for preserving Iraq's national memory and documenting the crimes of the former regime to promote justice and accountability for future generations.

The Anfal campaign, carried out by the regime of Saddam Hussein between February and September 1988, is estimated to have killed about 182,000 Kurdish civilians, destroyed more than 4,500 villages, and involved the use of internationally banned chemical weapons.

Read more: Kurdistan remains a steadfast haven for Anfal victims