KRG: Gas deliveries to Baghdad breached contracts

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Thursday criticized the operators of the Khor Mor gas field for supplying natural gas to Baghdad without its approval, calling the move a breach of contractual arrangements.

KRG said DanaGas and Crescent Petroleum, the joint operators of the Khor Mor field, informed it on Aug. 4 that they had begun supplying gas to Iraq's Electricity Ministry. Still, Erbil learned of the move only when the companies announced it publicly.

“We support supplying gas to all parts of Iraq,” KRG continued, insisting that such arrangements must comply with existing contracts and receive its approval as the contracting authority.

بيان صادر عن حكومة إقليم كوردستانأُبلغت حكومة إقليم كوردستان في 4 آب/أغسطس 2026 من قبل شركتي كريسنت ودانة غاز، المشغلين المشتركين لحقل كورمور، بأنهما قد بدأتا في تزويد وزارة الكهرباء العراقية بالغاز الطبيعي من إقليم كوردستان لتوليد الطاقة الكهربائية. ولم تتلقَ حكومة إقليم… pic.twitter.com/GpUFz4LSqv — Kurdistan Regional Government (@Kurdistan) August 6, 2026

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