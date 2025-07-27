Beyond 50°C: How decades of conflict are heating Iraq

Shafaq News

Iraq is entering an era of dangerous heat extremes, with summer temperatures regularly soaring beyond 50°C. While global climate change is a major factor, experts increasingly point to the environmental legacy of decades of war as a critical driver of this crisis.

Armed conflict has left behind scorched landscapes, toxic emissions, and destroyed ecosystems. From the Iran-Iraq War to the Gulf conflicts and the fight against ISIS, each wave of violence has released massive quantities of greenhouse gases, degraded natural cooling systems, and dismantled vital infrastructure.

These war-driven changes have reshaped Iraq’s environment, making it more vulnerable to extreme heat, drought, and accelerating desertification.

War as a Driving Force

Radiation and pollution expert Iqbal Latif explained to Shafaq News that the use of depleted uranium in military munitions has triggered acute climatic disturbances. “The detonation of these munitions generates heat as high as 10,000°C, forming dense clouds that block sunlight,” she noted. “When these clouds mix with carbon and sulfur oxides, the resulting gases rise to the upper atmosphere, trapping heat and intensifying long-term global warming.”

Referencing data from the International Atomic Energy Agency, Latif pointed out that US military operations have accounted for approximately 5.8% of global emissions at their peak, contributing an estimated 60 million tons of carbon annually—further accelerating atmospheric warming and ozone depletion.

She noted that since 1991, Iraq has witnessed abnormal temperature rises. In provinces such as Basra, Dhi Qar, and Muthanna, residents began using air conditioning for the first time, after having previously lived in relatively temperate climates.

Earlier this year, Deputy Minister of Environment Jassim al-Falahi revealed that Iraq’s temperatures have risen by 4–5°C above historical averages over the past 50 years—well above the global average increase over the same period.

Supporting this observation, data from the World Resources Institute shows that the destruction of infrastructure during conflict—particularly oil wells and refineries—has become a measurable contributor to Iraq’s emissions. Post-conflict air quality monitoring in areas such as Qayyarah and Al-Baiji has detected long-term traces of hydrocarbons, heavy metals, and lingering thermal radiation zones.

Fires of War

The widespread combustion of hydrocarbons from bombed oil wells, refineries, and storage facilities releases vast quantities of carbon dioxide (CO₂), black carbon, volatile organic compounds, and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

Black carbon—commonly known as soot—is particularly harmful. It absorbs solar radiation and warms the atmosphere up to a million times more effectively per particle than CO₂ over short periods.

During the 1991 Gulf War, nearly 700 Kuwaiti oil wells were set alight by retreating Iraqi forces, producing an estimated 1.5 million tons of CO₂ per day at the peak of the fires.

The resulting soot and aerosols drifted into southern Iraq and beyond, darkening skies, disrupting precipitation patterns, and polluting soil and water. This dense pollution layer also limited surface evaporation and photosynthesis, contributing to prolonged drying and vegetation loss in southern Iraq.

More recently, during battles against ISIS, the bombing and burning of oil facilities in Mosul, Al-Baiji, and Qayyarah released additional emissions, including sulfur dioxide (SO₂) and nitrogen oxides (NOx). These chemicals react with atmospheric moisture to form acid rain, which degrades soil quality and reduces its ability to retain water—further intensifying drought conditions.

In Nineveh and Saladdin, satellite imagery from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) documented drastic changes in soil reflectivity (albedo) after widespread fires. The now-darkened ground surfaces absorb more solar radiation, significantly raising land surface temperatures.

Beyond fire damage, the loss of forests, farmlands, and marshes has stripped Iraq of crucial natural carbon sinks and exposed topsoil to erosion and moisture loss. Vegetation plays a vital role in cooling land surfaces through evapotranspiration—a process that transfers heat into the atmosphere. Its absence not only accelerates desertification, but also worsens the urban heat island effect, pushing local surface temperatures even higher.

Seeds of Decay

Haider Rashaad al-Rubaie, head of the Epoch for Relief and Sustainable Development organization, emphasized that wars have been a primary factor behind the degradation of Iraq’s vegetation, particularly in the south.

"Basra once had more than 10 million palm trees before the Iran-Iraq war,” he noted, stressing that “Today, fewer than one million remain.” He also pointed to widespread land mines and unexploded ordnance that have driven farmers off their land, worsening desertification and contributing to rising temperatures.

Military detonations and oil fires, he added, emit large amounts of carbon and greenhouse gases, which induce lasting climate shifts. “The explosions and oil well fires release pollutants that drive global warming—one of the most significant contributors to Iraq’s rising heat levels.”

Meanwhile, academic environmental researcher Shukri al-Hassan offered a broader perspective, noting that heat increases cannot be attributed solely to warfare.

"Multiple climate variables are involved,” he explained. “These include atmospheric pressure, wind direction, soil composition, seasonal planetary motion, drought, and vegetation loss.”

Even so, he acknowledged the extensive environmental damage caused by war. Iraq’s green cover has been decimated, while vast amounts of pollutants—including radioactive uranium and toxic gases—have entered the ecosystem, compounding the effects of global warming.

The rise in extreme temperatures is no longer a seasonal irregularity—it has evolved into a mounting public health emergency. Iraq has experienced higher rates of cholera, skin diseases, and heatstroke. Government authorities have repeatedly suspended official working hours during the hottest months, particularly when temperatures exceeded 50°C, underscoring the impact on public health, daily life, and the broader economy.

