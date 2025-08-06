Eight Iraqi locations among hottest in the world

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Eight Iraqi cities topped global temperature rankings for the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin of the "Placerville" station in California, USA.

Basra International Airport recorded the highest temperature globally at 49.8 degrees Celsius, narrowly surpassing Ahvaz, Iran, at 49.7 degrees and Abadan, Iran, at 49.6 degrees.

Other parts of southern Iraq also experienced extreme heat. The Al-Hussein district in Basra reached 49.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Amarah at 49.2 degrees and Ali Al-Gharbi at 49.1 degrees. Kuwait International Airport recorded 48.9 degrees.

Additional scorching temperatures were reported in neighboring areas, including Safiabad, Iran, with 48.5 degrees; Al-Nasiriyah , Iraq, at 48.4 degrees; and Badrah, Iraq, at 48.2 degrees. Masjed Soleyman in Iran registered 48.1 degrees Celsius.

Saudi Arabia saw similarly high temperatures, with Al-Ahsa reaching 47.7 degrees, Yanbu at 47.0 degrees, and Iraq’s Al-Rifai and Kut reporting 47.3 and 47.2 degrees respectively.