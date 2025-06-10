Scorching Iraq: Al-Husseiniya River offers escape from extreme heat

Shafaq News/ When the midday sun pushes the mercury close to 50 degrees Celsius, the Al-Husseiniya River in Karbala becomes a quiet refuge for those trapped by relentless heat.

On the river’s soft, muddy bank, or perched on its low bridge where worn shoes and shirts rest on scattered stones, Hassan Alwan stands still. A young man in his twenties with a physical disability, he gazes at the water sparkling under the harsh sun.

Slowly, he sets aside his crutches. For a moment, he hesitates, eyes fixed on the inviting river. Then, with a long, steady breath—as if drawing the last coolness from the air—he dives in.

Scenes like this have become common in recent years. Each summer, as Iraq swelters under blistering heat, rivers and streams transform into havens. Young men finishing long days of construction work, children chasing joy, and people like Hassan find relief where air conditioners fail and electricity disappears.

“I have nothing but this river,” Hassan admits, soaked as he pulls himself onto the bank after a deep swim. “My room feels like an oven. Only here do I feel alive.”

Karbala, like much of central and southern Iraq, simmers beneath a merciless sun. But it is the endless power cuts and lack of chilled water services that turn this heat into a daily struggle for thousands.

By the riverbank, no one asks where you come from or who you are. Thin men swim alongside laughing children, some clutching old rubber tires turned into makeshift floats.

Yet the image that stays with you is Hassan, stepping into the water without his crutches. “I know this isn’t always safe,” he says with a quiet smile as he dries his hair. “But the heat is worse.”