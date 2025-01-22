Basra: The Marshlands reborn as a haven for global wanderers

Shafaq News / The wetlands of southern Iraq, particularly the Al-Mashhab and Al-Sallal marshes in Basra province, are emerging as symbols of environmental revival and cultural heritage. These marshlands, part of the larger Mesopotamian Marshes or Al-Ahwar, serve as vital ecological hubs and historical landmarks, intertwining natural beauty with ancient traditions.

Formed by the confluence of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers at the Shatt al-Arab, these wetlands have long been regarded as Iraq’s only maritime gateway to international waters. Covering approximately 200 square kilometers, these wetlands are part of the eastern Al-Hammar marshland, fed by the Karama Ali River. These landscapes were recently added to UNESCO’s World Heritage list, emphasizing their ecological significance and cultural legacy.

Global Recognition and Environmental Recovery

According to Nadhim Abdul Imam, Assistant Director of the Basra Marshes Restoration Center, UNESCO’s acknowledgment of the marshes has sparked efforts to restore their ecological balance and promote tourism. Once severely affected by habitat destruction and salinity due to drainage projects and upstream dam construction, the wetlands are now seeing signs of recovery.

Abdul Imam noted that salinity levels in the Shatt al-Arab have dropped significantly—from a peak of 17,000 TDS to a favorable range of 2,000–3,000 TDS—thanks to improved water flow from the Tigris.

This resurgence has revitalized fish populations, particularly the highly prized "Samti" fish, and restored grazing grounds for water buffalo, integral to the livelihoods of the Marsh Arabs. Migratory birds, traveling from as far as East Asia and South America, also find refuge in these wetlands. Varieties of these birds include the "Khudairy," "Mai chicken," "Haddaf," "Baghili," "Tshim," "Abu Salla," and "Helichi."

A Living Connection to Ancient Sumeria

The marshlands are not just ecological treasures but cultural relics of Mesopotamia, often called the "Cradle of Civilization." Abu Ali, a resident, describes to Shafaq News, his life intertwined with these waters, continuing traditions that date back to the Sumerian era.

He emphasizes the fact that locals rely basically on fishing, farming, and water buffalo herding, with unique practices such as naming their buffalo based on physical traits.

"We no longer need to buy buffalo feed like bran, flour, or straw; the buffalo now graze on the marsh grasses, which have started growing again with the continued decrease in salt levels. We're now able to raise them more than before," Abu Ali explains.

A Tale of Success

Abu Mahmoud, another resident, exemplifies the resilience of the marshland communities. He and his family, consisting of three wives and children, live by the riverbanks, and he shares his inspiring success story. Abu Mahmoud, away from the bustle of the city, revitalized ancestral land where he built a modern three-story home, each floor dedicated to a wife.

He began a project that combines palm farming, fish breeding, poultry, livestock farming, and agriculture. "My doors are always open to visitors and tourists who want to witness the beauty of nature and how people live within the marshlands, carrying on customs that trace back to the ancient Sumerian civilization," Abu Mahmoud says.

Challenges and the Road Ahead

Despite these successes, challenges persist. Reduced rainfall, climate change, and upstream water management continue to threaten the wetlands. The Marsh Arabs, displaced during the wetlands’ decline, still face poverty and limited access to infrastructure. Sustaining the Al-Ahwar requires regional cooperation, investment in climate adaptation, and support for community-led initiatives.

Promoting eco-tourism has become a central strategy for the marshlands’ revival. Visitors can explore the wetlands by canoe, observe rare birds such as the Basra reed warbler, and engage with the Marsh Arab culture. Nearby ancient sites like Ur and Eridu further enhance the region’s appeal, connecting modern visitors to Iraq’s storied past.

As efforts continue, these wetlands stand as a beacon of resilience, showcasing humanity’s enduring connection to nature and its commitment to safeguarding heritage for future generations.