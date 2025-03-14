Drenched yet thirsty: Iraq struggles to harness rainfall

Recent rainfall has brought a sigh of relief to Iraq’s parched lands, but the country’s water crisis is far from over. While the downpours momentarily revive farmland and replenish groundwater, much of this precious resource vanishes due to poor infrastructure—wasted in a nation that desperately needs every drop.

Rainfall Brings Relief, Risks Remain

Iraq’s rainy season typically spans from October to April, with annual precipitation ranging between 100 and 180 millimeters in central and southern regions, rising to 350-512 millimeters in the alluvial plain and western plateau, and reaching 500-834 millimeters in the northern mountainous areas.

For the 2024-2025 season, forecasts indicated that Iraq could experience below-average rainfall in autumn 2024, accompanied by higher-than-usual temperatures. No comprehensive official data is available on actual rainfall levels for the 2024-2025 season. However, recent rainfall has provided temporary relief for Iraq, which is among the five nations most affected by climate change.

Iraqis have watched with frustration as massive volumes of rainwater and floods swept across cities and valleys, draining away while the country remains in urgent need of water.

Serving as a natural water source for farmland, supporting crop production, and food security, rainfall plays a crucial role in improving Iraq’s irrigation and agriculture sector, which sustains a majority of the rural population. Additionally, rainwater is vital for replenishing groundwater reserves, a strategic resource for drought periods.

Struggles with Rainwater Harvesting

The issue of water resources in Iraq is structural, with the country’s water stress level rated at 3.7 out of 5 according to the Water Stress Index, placing it among the countries classified as having a high risk of water scarcity and its associated dangers. According to global projections, by 2040, the land of Mesopotamia could become a country without rivers, as both the Tigris and Euphrates rivers are expected to dry up completely.

Utilizing rainwater in Iraq faces several challenges that prevent it from reaching its full potential. A key obstacle is the lack of proper infrastructure, with Iraq experiencing a significant shortage of dams and reservoirs, particularly in the central and southern regions, which are most affected by water scarcity.

In this context, Thayer Mokhif, a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Water, and Marshes, told Shafaq News that rainwater and groundwater are key sources of irrigation in Iraq, “but the large amounts of rainfall currently falling provide immediate, not long-term, benefits.”

Mokhif attributed this to Iraq's delay in water harvesting due to the absence of dams and reservoirs, noting the sharp deficit of dams in the central and southern regions, while dams have been built in the northern areas, which are the primary water sources.

Iraq has 19 dams, mostly constructed on the Tigris and Euphrates rivers and their tributaries, aiming to control the flow of water during periods of high discharge to protect cities from floods and to store water during dry spells. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has announced plans to build additional dams and secure water resources for its population while boosting agricultural development in the region.

Additionally, experts cited the lack of strategic plans to store water for future, potentially dry seasons, emphasizing the need for dam construction and optimal measures to manage and store rainwater, which could help mitigate flood risks and meet growing water demands.

Regional challenges also complicate the utilization of rainwater. Dams in neighboring countries, such as Turkiye and Iran, impact water flow into Iraq. "Rainwater from Iran and internal rainfall could be used by building dams to channel water into wetlands, especially in the marsh areas, but such projects have not been realized due to a lack of allocated funds," Mokhif clarified.

On the financial front, limited budget allocations are a major barrier to developing water infrastructure. The funds currently allocated are insufficient for irrigation management, development, and dam construction. Despite previous calls for increased funding for the Ministries of Water Resources and Agriculture, nothing has been done, the MP explained.

Solutions for the Future

To prevent such waste, experts say that sustainable solutions must be adopted, incorporating modern technologies and advanced methods to ensure optimal use of available water. Among the key proposed solutions is the construction of more dams and reservoirs, particularly in central and southern regions, to enhance water storage capacity and ensure water security during dry periods.

The adoption of modern irrigation techniques, such as drip irrigation and sub-surface irrigation, along with the use of magnetized water technology, would help reduce water consumption and improve agricultural irrigation efficiency. Furthermore, establishing desalination plants and investing in the revitalization and development of marshlands are effective means of boosting water resources. Developing a strategic water management plan involving all relevant stakeholders—governmental, academic, and international organizations—is crucial. Strengthening regional cooperation with Turkiye, Syria, and Iran in agriculture, energy, and industry could also improve the management of shared water resources.

The importance of recycling wastewater and treating agricultural drainage water cannot be overlooked. Recognizing water as an economic commodity with tangible value would help reduce waste through the implementation of strict laws and regulations to protect water resources and reduce pollution.