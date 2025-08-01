Climate change emerges as a national security threat in Iraq

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq is undergoing an unprecedented climate transformation, with the past three years marking the most severe environmental deterioration in decades, according to Fadel Al-Gharawi, Head of the Strategic Center for Human Rights in Iraq.

In a statement issued on Friday, Al-Gharawi warned that the crisis has escalated beyond environmental parameters and now threatens Iraq’s national stability.

Record Heat And Rising Global Vulnerability

“Iraq now ranks among the five countries most affected by climate change globally,” Al-Gharawi stated, citing extreme heat waves in the central and southern provinces, where summer temperatures exceeded 50°C in 2023, 2024, and again in 2025.

He added that Iraq’s average temperature increase of 0.48°C per decade is nearly double the global rate, describing the trend as “a looming permanent environmental catastrophe.”

Water Scarcity And Agricultural Collapse

Al-Gharawi reported that the flow of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers has decreased by 30–40% compared to historical averages. This reduction has accelerated desertification, increased evaporation, and severely strained water resources—directly affecting agricultural output.

“The agricultural sector has borne the brunt of rising temperatures and water shortages,” he said.

In 2022, wheat production fell by 37%, barley by 30%, and total crop yields dropped by up to 50% in some areas. By 2023, half of all farmers had reduced cultivated land or irrigation. In 2024, 71% of Iraq’s farmland was at risk of complete drought, with more than 100,000 dunams (approximately 25,000 acres) lost annually to desertification.

Mass Displacement And Food Insecurity

The environmental decline has led to widespread internal displacement. Al-Gharawi noted that at least 130,000 people were forced to leave rural areas for urban centers between 2022 and 2023 due to the collapse of agriculture-based livelihoods.

In 2024, nearly 40% of Iraqi farmers abandoned the sector entirely, while over 80% of affected rural families became dependent on humanitarian aid or food-based loans.

Livestock Losses And Food Supply Impact

Buffalo herding and livestock farming have also suffered. Iraq’s buffalo population declined from 150,000 in 2015 to fewer than 65,000 by 2024 due to water shortages. Goat and cattle farming similarly fell, as feed prices rose and pasturelands deteriorated—undermining Iraq’s domestic food basket.

Public Health Toll From Heatwaves And Dust Storms

Al-Gharawi pointed to a rise in heatstroke and respiratory illnesses linked to extreme weather events.

During one major dust storm in 2022, more than 5,000 people were hospitalized within just two days.

Call For Urgent National Climate Strategy

To confront the crisis, Al-Gharawi urged the Iraqi government to accelerate the “Green Iraq Initiative.” The plan includes planting five million trees to combat desertification, generating one gigawatt of electricity from solar projects, and modernizing irrigation systems.

He called for a fully funded national climate adaptation strategy covering agricultural recovery, water planning, and financial support for vulnerable farmers through emergency funds.

Al-Gharawi also stressed the need for a swift transition to renewable energy, large-scale reforestation, and the implementation of rainwater harvesting systems to rehabilitate degraded lands.