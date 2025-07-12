UN: Global sand and dust storms impacting millions

Shafaq News – New York

Sand and dust storms are no longer just a regional nuisance but a growing global crisis, affecting more than 150 countries and putting the health and livelihoods of over 330 million people at risk, the United Nations reported.

According to the report, each year, roughly 2 billion tons of dust are released into the atmosphere—comparable to the weight of 307 Great Pyramids of Giza—most of it originating from the deserts of North Africa and the Middle East. While commonly associated with hazy skies and dirty surfaces, the true toll includes disrupted air travel, damaged crops, respiratory illnesses, and reduced efficiency of solar energy systems.

In response, the UN General Assembly has designated July 12 as the International Day of Combating Sand and Dust Storms, and declared 2025–2034 the official UN Decade for coordinated action. A high-level event hosted by the UNGA president in New York will mark this year’s observance, with global activities planned to raise awareness and mobilize support.

