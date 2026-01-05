USD/IQD exchange rates edge higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar exchange rates rose against the Iraqi dinar on Monday in Baghdad and Erbil, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

In Baghdad, the dollar recorded 146,500 dinars per $100 at Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges, up from 145,200 dinars recorded on Sunday.

Local exchange shops in the capital sold the dollar at 147,000 dinars per $100, while the buying rate stood at 146,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 145,400 dinars per $100, and the buying price was 145,250 dinars.