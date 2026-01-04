Dollar opens higher in Baghdad and Kurdistan markets

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Sunday’s trading at higher rates in both Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

In Baghdad, the dollar recorded 145,200 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges, up from 144,500 dinars in Saturday’s session.

Local exchange shops in the capital sold the dollar at 145,750 dinars, while buying prices stood at 144,750 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar also edged higher, with selling prices reaching 144,050 dinars per 100 dollars and buying prices at 143,950 dinars.