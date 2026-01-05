Iranian President urges conciliatory approach toward protesters

Shafaq News– Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday instructed the Interior Ministry to adopt a “friendly and responsible” approach toward protesters, as demonstrations driven by economic grievances enter its second week across the country.

According to state media, Pezeshkian said his government is committed to respecting citizens and listening to their demands, arguing that “honest and transparent communication with public opinion is one of the foundations of managing social crises.”

He acknowledged the “real living pressures” facing citizens, saying societal shortcomings are the result of governance performance and should be addressed through participatory decision-making and involving stakeholders in crafting solutions.

Pezeshkian also called for expanded dialogue at universities, describing “fair criticism” as a form of political capital, and urged provincial governors to strengthen communication channels with citizens at the local level.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei acknowledged that demonstrators’ economic demands were legitimate, while rejecting dialogue with what he labeled as rioters. He said such elements must be “stopped.” Khamenei further accused “agitators and enemy mercenaries” of operating behind protesting traders.

The protests began on December 28 following a sharp decline in the Iranian rial, which fell to a record low of about 1.45 million per US dollar, alongside a surge in food prices. Initial strikes by merchants in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar later spread to many provinces, with demonstrations expanding beyond economic demands to include political slogans. Official and rights groups have reported deaths, injuries, and arrests.