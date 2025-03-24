Tehran denies role in Turkiye’s opposition protests

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iran denied any involvement in Turkiye’s internal affairs as protests in support of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu have continued since March 20 across the country.

Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani dismissed allegations of Iranian interference, marking Tehran’s first official response to the ongoing unrest.

“Iran’s policy toward its neighbors is based on non-interference in their internal affairs,” Mohajerani told reporters, emphasizing the importance of “dignity, wisdom, and mutual interests” in regional relations.

Mohajerani’s remarks come as mass demonstrations continue following the arrest of İmamoğlu, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s leading opponent in the 2028 elections.

İmamoğlu was transferred to Marmara Prison after being convicted of bid-rigging and bribery, with additional terror-related charges pending against him. In addition to İmamoğlu, several high-ranking municipal officials have been detained as part of the broader corruption probe. More than 90 individuals are implicated in the case, further intensifying political tensions.

Opposition figures and his supporters have condemned the ruling as “politically motivated,” accusing the government of attempting to sideline him ahead of the vote.

Videos circulating online show police cracking down on protesters, with multiple arrests reported.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that authorities have detained more than 1,133 demonstrators over the past five days, adding that 123 police officers were injured in clashes with protesters.