Turkiye arrests 1,800+ in mayor protest crackdown

Shafaq News/ Turkish authorities have detained more than 1,800 people amid nationwide protests over the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Thursday.

At a press conference in Ankara, Yerlikaya stated that 260 of the 1,879 individuals taken into custody were affiliated with 12 designated terrorist organizations. He condemned the use of incendiary devices during demonstrations, calling them “an assault on Turkiye’s moral values,” and warned that continued unrest threatens public order.

“Justice is served in court, not on the streets.”

On Thursday morning, police dispersed demonstrators in Ankara with water cannons, rubber bullets, and pepper spray, as security forces blocked student groups attempting to march near Middle East Technical University. Local media reported clashes and additional arrests during the crackdown.

While the government asserts the judiciary operates independently, critics argue that legal institutions are being used to suppress political opposition.

The protests erupted after İmamoğlu, a leading opposition figure and potential presidential contender, was arrested along with 106 others in a sweeping corruption probe. İmamoğlu remains in custody pending trial. Opposition parties contend the case is “politically driven and based on uncorroborated testimony.”