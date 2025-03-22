Turkiye’s Erdoğan: Era of street protests over

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan affirmed that the opposition seeks to "create chaos" through demonstrations.

In a speech following an iftar ceremony, Erdoğan said, "The era of street protests targeting leftist organizations, marginalized groups, and saboteurs is over," referring to the demonstrations that spread from Istanbul to Ankara and Izmir in response to the arrest of Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem İmamoğlu, on corruption charges.

Erdoğan accused the main opposition of doing everything possible to “disturb the comfort of citizens and fuel division, from assaulting the police to threatening judges and using street terrorism to pressure the national will,” urging them to allow the courts to make their decision without any pressure.

Addressing the Republican People's Party (CHP), to which İmamoğlu belongs, the president alleged that the party has shifted from representing the demands of its voters in parliament to becoming "a tool justifying the corruption of some municipal thieves."

Erdoğan also highlighted the CHP's inability to address corruption allegations, criticizing the opposition for attempting to “instigate chaos” in cities through their gatherings and demonstrations.

The Turkish president's statements come as authorities extended the ban on gatherings and protests across Istanbul from midnight tonight until midnight next Wednesday.