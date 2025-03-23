Turkiye: İmamoğlu calls for nationwide protests over detention

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu called for nationwide demonstrations after a court ordered his pre-trial detention in a case involving corruption and terrorism charges.

The court declined to detain İmamoğlu on separate terrorism-related charges, citing a “lack of necessity” at this stage as he was already being held. Authorities alleged “strong suspicions” of aiding an armed terrorist organization, but said detention was not immediately required. İmamoğlu was transferred to Marmara Prison following the ruling.

In response to the decision, İmamoğlu wrote on X, “This is an execution without trial — a profound betrayal of Turkiye… Together, we will erase this blow to our democracy, this dark stain, once and for all.”

The mayor, widely viewed as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s main challenger in the 2028 election, was arrested on Wednesday and made his first court appearance on Saturday. He was reportedly questioned by police on more than 70 counts and denied all allegations.

“I see today, during my interrogation, that my colleagues and I face unimaginable accusations and slanders,” İmamoğlu told counterterrorism police, according to one document. “These slanders will bounce back after hitting the walls in the heart of our nation.”

İmamoğlu’s Republican People's Party (CHP) denounced the detention and urged supporters to stage peaceful protests across the country.

Tens of thousands have rallied in the streets since Wednesday. Police used tear gas and pepper spray to disperse crowds near Istanbul’s municipal building, as well as in Izmir and the capital Ankara, as protests entered a third consecutive night.