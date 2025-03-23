Political tensions rise in Turkiye: Prosecutors seek İmamoğlu’s arrest

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Turkish prosecutors formally requested the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, a key rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on charges of corruption and alleged links to terrorism.

A court is expected to decide whether İmamoğlu will face formal charges and be detained pending trial.

The arrest has drawn significant attention due to its potential political ramifications, as İmamoğlu is a prominent opposition figure and a possible presidential candidate, triggering widespread protests across multiple cities organized by opposition forces, primarily led by the Republican People's Party (CHP) to denounced the move.

Many opposition figures and supporters view the case as a politically motivated attempt to sideline İmamoğlu ahead of the 2028 presidential race. The government denied such claims, insisting that Turkiye’s judiciary operates independently.

According to the daily Cumhuriyet, İmamoğlu was interrogated for about five hours on Saturday as part of an investigation into allegations of aiding the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). He had previously been questioned for four hours on Friday over corruption accusations.

The mayor has denied all charges during both interrogations.