Protests erupt in Istanbul following Mayor İmamoğlu arrest

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, widespread protests erupted in Istanbul as employees, lawyers, and members of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) gathered outside Şişli Municipality to demand the release of Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who was arrested earlier in the day.

Demonstrators chanted slogans in support of İmamoğlu, insisting he was "not alone" and calling for his immediate release.

Hüseyin Ersöz, a lawyer and CHP member of both the Istanbul Metropolitan and Şişli municipal councils, criticized the security crackdown, stating that operations carried out at nearly 100 locations had made Istanbul "unlivable." He added that legal teams faced significant obstacles in reaching their clients, hindering their ability to provide necessary legal assistance.

Despite the escalating tensions, Ersöz emphasized the importance of the rule of law, saying, "Regardless of the circumstances, Turkiye remains a country governed by law."

In a related move, Istanbul’s governor imposed a four-day ban on gatherings and protests, coinciding with İmamoğlu’s arrest and that of his media advisor as part of an ongoing corruption investigation.

Meanwhile, internet watchdog NetBlocks reported that Turkish authorities had restricted access to several social media platforms, including X, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

The controversy surrounding İmamoğlu deepened after Istanbul University announced yesterday that it had revoked his academic degree along with those of 27 others, citing "absences and a clear error." The decision could potentially block him from running in future presidential elections, as Turkish law requires a university degree for candidacy.

İmamoğlu, a key opposition figure and vocal critic of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has faced multiple legal challenges. In 2022, he was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison and handed a political ban for allegedly "insulting" election officials—a verdict he has since appealed.