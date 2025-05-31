Turkiye arrests opposition figures in Istanbul

Shafaq News/ Turkish authorities on Saturday ordered the arrest of multiple opposition figures in Istanbul and raided several municipalities led by the opposition, according to state media reports.

Ekrem Imamoglu, Istanbul’s mayor and a prominent rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is currently in prison awaiting trial on corruption and terrorism-related charges, which he has denied. His detention in March sparked widespread protests, economic disruptions, and allegations of government overreach in the judiciary — claims the government denies, asserting that the judiciary remains independent.

Since Imamoglu’s arrest, authorities have detained dozens of members of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and officials from municipalities run by the party. Turkish authorities also blocked Imamoglu’s social media account on X earlier this month.

State-run Anadolu Agency and private broadcaster NTV reported that arrest warrants were issued for 47 individuals in four separate investigations into alleged illicit enrichment, with 28 already detained. Among the detainees are former CHP lawmaker Aykut Erdogdu, several district mayors in Istanbul, senior municipal officials, and mayors from Adana province in southern Turkiye.

Police raided municipal offices in Avcilar, Buyukcekmece, Gaziosmanpasa, Seyhan, and Ceyhan, where mayors are facing arrest orders.

In response to the latest wave of arrests, the CHP called for an emergency meeting in Istanbul. Western countries, human rights groups, and the CHP have repeatedly condemned the operations as anti-democratic measures aimed at eliminating the opposition’s electoral prospects. Imamoglu and the CHP insist there is no credible evidence supporting the charges.

Polls show Imamoglu’s popularity has risen since his arrest, widening his lead over Erdogan and fueling speculation that he will be Erdogan’s main challenger in the next presidential elections, scheduled no earlier than 2028.