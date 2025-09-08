Istanbul imposes a total ban on rallies

Shafaq News – Istanbul

Turkish authorities have enforced a temporary ban on public demonstrations and gatherings across six districts of Istanbul, effective until September 10, local media reported on Monday.

The move comes in response to a contentious court ruling on September 2 that nullified the results of the Republican People's Party (CHP)’s 2023 Istanbul branch congress, which had elected Ozgur Celik as branch chairman. The court cited electoral irregularities and allegations of bribery, and subsequently dismissed Celik and his administration.

In his place, the court appointed former CHP lawmaker Gursel Tekin to lead an interim committee tasked with managing the branch’s affairs. The decision triggered internal discord, prompting CHP leader Ozgur Ozel to expel Tekin from the party for accepting the appointment.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya cautioned against unrest, declaring that “the state will not allow the streets to become a stage for provocation,” and emphasized that “no one is above the law.”

Istanbul Governor Davut Gul echoed the government’s position, affirming the interim committee’s full authority and warning of legal consequences for any attempts to obstruct its work.

Meanwhile, Celik described the CHP headquarters as “the people’s house,” asserting that party members have a natural right to enter. CHP parliamentary group deputy chair Ali Mahir Basarır claimed police had cordoned off the building, blocking access, and labeled the situation “a full-fledged coup.”