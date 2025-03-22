Consulate attackers caught: Turkiye arrests ‘Dalton’ gang members

Shafaq News/ Turkish authorities have arrested members of a criminal gang linked to Friday’s shooting at the Iraqi Consulate General in Istanbul, according to Turkish media outlets.

The suspects, identified as members of the “Dalton” gang, were apprehended after crashing their vehicle while attempting to flee the scene, Sabah reported on Saturday. The arrests followed an investigation by the Organized Crime Department, launched immediately after the incident.

The attack was in retaliation for the recent arrest in Iraq of gang leader Ahmet Mustafa Timo, who is wanted by Interpol for 31 criminal offenses committed in Turkiye.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keçeli earlier confirmed that unidentified individuals opened fire on the consulate building Friday evening. No casualties or material damage were reported.

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry also confirmed the attack, saying the consulate building in Istanbul had come under gunfire.