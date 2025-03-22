Gunmen open fire on Iraqi Consulate in Istanbul, no injuries reported

Shafaq News/ Unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on the Iraqi Consulate in Istanbul on Friday evening, Turkiye’s foreign ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli said.

“The attack caused no casualties or material damage,” Keçeli said in a statement.

Security forces have launched an investigation to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice, he added.

Keçeli emphasized that Turkish authorities are in constant coordination with their Iraqi counterparts and have taken all necessary measures to protect Iraqi diplomatic missions in Ankara, Istanbul, and Gaziantep.

Iraq’s foreign ministry had earlier confirmed the attack, saying the consulate building in Istanbul had come under gunfire.