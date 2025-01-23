Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Syria after 13-year hiatus

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Turkish Airlines resumed its flights to Syria, with a plane arriving in Damascus from Istanbul after nearly 13 years of suspension.

A Turkish Airlines flight, numbered TK 846, carried 349 passengers from Istanbul to Damascus in around two hours.

Turkish Airlines plans to operate three weekly flights to Damascus following the long hiatus. The airline had halted flights to Syria on April 1, 2012, due to the Syrian conflict.