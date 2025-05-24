Syria’s al-Sharaa’s second visit to Turkiye: High-level talks with Erdogan in Istanbul
Shafaq News/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met privately, on Saturday, with Syria’s transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa at Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul.
According to the Turkish Presidency, the high-level meeting included top officials from both sides, among them Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalın, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, and Defense Industries head Haluk Görgün.
No details were released about the discussions.
Notably, this was al-Sharaa’s second visit to Turkiye this year, following a previous trip in February.