Erdogan to Syria’s Al-Sharaa: Turkiye opposes Israeli aggression

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned Israel’s occupation and aggression on Syrian territory, calling it “unacceptable” and affirming that Turkiye will continue to oppose it on all international platforms.

Erdogan made the remarks during a meeting in Istanbul with Syrian transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, who is making his first visit to Turkiye following the United States and European Union’s decision to lift sanctions on Syria.

Erdogan voiced optimism for Syria’s future, welcomed the lifting of international sanctions, and stressed the need to preserve Syria’s territorial integrity under centralized governance.

He also affirmed that Turkiye would continue to deepen bilateral cooperation in energy, defense, and transportation, upholding the principles of neighborly and fraternal ties.

For his part, President Al-Sharaa thanked Erdogan for his support and “pivotal efforts” in ending the sanctions.

Erdogan and Al-Sharaa held three official meetings since Al-Sharaa assumed office in January 2025. Their initial meeting occurred in Ankara in February.