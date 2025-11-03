Turkiye and Syria report closer relations after al-Assad’s fall

Shafaq News

As the first anniversary of the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime approaches, Turkiye and Syria’s new leadership have drawn closer, building what officials describe as a strategic partnership across multiple areas.

The latest sign of this alignment came in remarks by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who stated that a new phase of “reform and reconstruction has begun in Syria under the leadership of [transitional] President Ahmad al-Sharaa.”

Speaking at the opening session of the 41st meeting of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC), Erdogan said that “nearly one million Syrians lost their lives in attacks by the Baath regime and terrorist organizations,” adding that “the injustices that turned Syria into a bloodbath have ended.”

He emphasized that economic sanctions, which he described as a major obstacle to Syria’s development, are being gradually lifted “thanks to Turkish efforts.” Erdogan added that Ankara will continue to support the Syrian people “on all levels,” saying that “reviving Syria is one of our top priorities.”

The Turkish president also announced the launch of a “special support program for Syria” aimed at promoting development and stability, and at opening “a new chapter of cooperation” between the two countries.

Turkiye’s ambassador to Syria, Nuh Yilmaz, said that “Syria is Turkiye’s foremost strategic priority at present, because its stability means stability for the entire region, while its instability risks spreading conflict.” He noted that all Turkish state institutions have been mobilized to assist Syria’s state-building and stabilization efforts.

“Syria is a sovereign state, and if it requests help in rebuilding its army, we are ready to provide it,” Yilmaz said. He also revealed that some Syrian soldiers are currently receiving training in Turkiye, explaining that Ankara’s goal is “to ensure Syria’s stability and to integrate national forces to prevent division and safeguard its security.”

Oraganic Interests

Political analyst Mazen Khalaf told Shafaq News that Turkiye now views Syria through a “broader strategic and economic lens,” arguing that “restoring Syrian state institutions boosts Ankara’s regional leverage.”

On the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a main rival to Ankara that controls northeastern Syria, Khalaf said Turkish policy has shifted from confrontation to coordination with Damascus. He suggested that Ankara is exploring a joint security framework that could integrate the SDF into a unified national structure, removing it as a source of conflict.