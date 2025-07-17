Turkiye, KSA condemn Israeli aggression in Syria

Shafaq News - Damascus/Ankara/Riyadh (Updated 17:44)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salamn, on Thursday, condemned Israel’s airstrikes on Syrian territory, warning that continued military action risks destabilizing the broader region.

According to a statement from the Turkish Presidency, Erdogan told the Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa, in a phone call, that the strikes represent an “aggression” and pose “a threat to the entire region.”

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had urged the international community to pressure Israel to stop its military escalation.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a phone call, also welcomed these efforts, expressing Riyadh’s confidence in the Syrian government's ability to restore stability.

Violence escalated in southern Syria in recent days, where clashes between Druze groups, government forces, and tribal fighters have left over 350 dead, including civilians.

Israel has since expanded its strikes on Syrian military sites in the south and Damascus, following pressure from its Druze community over alleged massacres in Suwayda. In response to the unrest, Syria’s Interior Ministry reached a deal with local Druze leaders to restore calm and stabilize the province.