Syria-Turkiye talks cover security, Kurdish issue

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Thursday, Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Damascus to discuss regional and international developments and ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, according to Syria’s official news agency SANA.

The meeting was attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani. Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral relations following a shift in ties between Damascus and Ankara.

A source from Turkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Reuters that the talks also addressed Syria’s reconstruction, Ankara's support for Syria on the international stage, and plans to provide advisory and training support to the Syrian armed forces. These effort come under the framework of what the source described as the new alliance between the two countries following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime last year.

According to the same source, Turkiye raised its security concerns related to northeastern Syria and emphasized cooperation in “counterterrorism efforts,” while reaffirming the importance of preserving Syria’s territorial integrity.