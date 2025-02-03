Syrian President to visit Turkiye on Tuesday

Shafaq News/ Newly appointed Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa will visit Turkiye on Tuesday, according to the Turkish Presidency.

On Sunday, al-Sharaa visited Saudi Arabia, his first foreign trip since taking office as head of Syria’s transitional phase, where he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

During the meeting, the Syrian president emphasized Saudi Arabia's genuine desire to support Syria in shaping its future, highlighting his country’s efforts to “strengthen communication and cooperation with Saudi Arabia across all fields, aiming to benefit both nations.”

Last week, the new Syrian administration announced the appointment of al-Sharaa as Syria’s transitional president, less than two months after the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad.