Turkiye's Erdogan expected to lead ministerial delegation on likely Syria visit, reports say

Shafaq News/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit Syria leading a “large ministerial delegation,” including businessmen and investors, Turkish newspaper Hürriyet reported on Tuesday.

“A temporary government will be quickly formed in Syria, and President Erdogan is set to visit Damascus,” the newspaper said.

Turkish media indicated that Erdogan's visit to Syria "may occur within the next 15 days," with plans to "establish air and ground defense measures along the Hama-Homs-Idlib line, activate Turkish radars and monitor air movements."

In recent days, Arab and international delegations, including representatives from Jordan, Turkiye, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia, have visited the Syrian capital, Damascus, to discuss the country's future following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

From the Turkish side, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Ahmed al-Sharaa, leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and Syria's head of military operations. Both sides agreed on the need to dissolve all armed factions, including Kurdish groups, and transfer their weapons to the state.