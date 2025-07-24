Turkish-Syrian visit to Iraq soon

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Ankara/Damascus

Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers are expected to visit Iraq soon to continue tripartite talks held earlier in Ankara, a well-informed source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The upcoming meeting is expected to focus on several key issues, including the formulation of economic policies into formal protocol agreements, as well as discussions on security, politics, and regional partnerships.

Talks will also reportedly be guided by principles of shared interests, good neighborliness, stability, and non-interference in internal affairs, according to the source.

Earlier, Turkiye’s Yeni Safak newspaper reported that an Iraqi delegation—including officials and representatives from financial institutions—took part in discussions with the US Department of the Treasury in Ankara and Istanbul, alongside Turkish and Syrian counterparts.

The talks aimed to explore the lifting of previously imposed sanctions on Syria and to strengthen cooperation in combating money laundering and terrorism financing.

This will mark Al-Shibani’s third visit to Iraq, following two earlier trips — the first in March, and the second as his country’s representative at the Arab League summit hosted by Baghdad in May.