Full Text: Syrian Government and Suwayda Representatives Agreement

The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced on Wednesday the signing of a comprehensive agreement with local representatives in Suwayda aimed at restoring security, ending internal conflict, and fully integrating the province into the framework of the Syrian state.

The agreement includes a 14-point plan addressing ceasefire arrangements, re-establishment of state authority, and mechanisms for civil and institutional reintegration.

According to the official text, the provisions are as follows:

1. Immediate and comprehensive ceasefire for all military operations, with a commitment from all parties to halt escalation or any form of attack on security forces and checkpoints.

2. Formation of a joint monitoring committee comprising representatives from the Syrian state and Suwayda dignitaries to supervise the implementation of the ceasefire and ensure compliance.

3. Deployment of state-affiliated security checkpoints in Suwayda city and surrounding areas, with participation from local police officers, to strengthen security and protect civilians.

4. Appointment of qualified and respected individuals from Suwayda to take on leadership and executive responsibilities in the province’s civil administration.

5. Respect for the sanctity of homes and private properties, with a pledge to prohibit any violations or harassment throughout urban and rural areas of Suwayda.

6. Agreement on a mechanism to regulate the possession of medium and heavy weapons, in cooperation with the Ministries of Interior and Defense, including removal of arms outside state authority and coordination with social and religious leaders while respecting Suwayda’s local and religious particularities.

7. Full integration of Suwayda into the Syrian state, reaffirming national sovereignty over all provincial territory and restoring the authority of state institutions.

8. Reactivation of all state institutions across Suwayda, ensuring compliance with national laws and administrative regulations.

9. Safeguarding citizens’ rights through the application of legal principles, ensuring justice and equality among all Syrian societal components, and promoting civil peace.

10. Establishment of a joint investigative committee to uncover the facts surrounding crimes and violations, identify perpetrators, compensate victims, and ensure swift judicial procedures under existing legal frameworks.

11. Securing the Damascus–Suwayda road by state forces to guarantee the safety of travelers.

12. Immediate restoration of essential services in the province, including electricity, water, fuel, and healthcare.

13. Efforts to release detainees and clarify the fate of the missing people during the recent period of unrest.

14. Formation of a joint committee to oversee the implementation of all agreement provisions.