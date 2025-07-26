Turkiye accuses actors of sabotaging Syrian stability

Shafaq News – Ankara

On Saturday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan flagged growing instability in Syria after clashes erupted in the southern province of Suwayda, noting “suspicious” movements across several regions.

Speaking to Turkish broadcaster NTV, Fidan warned that some groups are exploiting the unrest in Suwayda, raising concerns over Syria’s fragmentation.

“We have always seen that some actors seek to benefit from Syria’s division, instability, and lack of recovery, wanting Syria to remain trapped in despair, frustration, and negativity,” Fidan remarked.

BAKAN FİDAN NTV'NİN SORULARINI YANITLADI-Suriye’de devlet dışında silahlı grup olmamalı-Suriye’nin istikrarı ve güvenliği milli güvenliğimiz için önemli-YPG’nin silah bırakmasını bekliyoruz-Bir 40 yıl daha kaybedecek sabrımız yokhttps://t.co/Pe5YErAluaFoto: NTV pic.twitter.com/IJV0mqdH7q — NTV (@ntv) July 25, 2025

Suwayda has seen rising tensions between local armed groups and Syrian government forces backed by personnel from the Defense and Interior Ministries.

Since July 13, clashes—including summary executions and Israeli airstrikes—have resulted in 1,386 deaths. A ceasefire was announced on July 21.

Fidan stressed Syria’s strategic importance to Turkiye’s national security, calling for unity and stability in neighboring countries. He also referred to ongoing efforts by Turkiye, regional states, the European Union, and the United States to secure peace in the region.

Accusing some actors, including Israel, of undermining diplomatic efforts, Fidan explained that after negotiations and international initiatives failed to produce results, these groups shifted to more aggressive actions.

“When diplomatic negotiations and international efforts failed to produce the expected outcome, these actors resorted to a completely different scenario,” he concluded, citing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pessimistic remarks about Syria’s future.