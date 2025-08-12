US pushes for Suwayda humanitarian corridor

Shafaq news – Washington / Damascus

The White House is mediating between Syria and Israel to establish a humanitarian corridor to Syria’s Suwayda province, Axios reported Tuesday.

Citing officials familiar with the matter, the report noted that Syria raised concerns the corridor could be exploited for smuggling weapons, cautioning that Jordan’s recent refusal to allow Israeli aid to pass through its territory prompted Israel to deliver assistance by air.

Meanwhile, the Syrian foreign minister is scheduled to meet Israeli officials in Paris, with US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack attending, to discuss steps toward implementing the corridor.

Earlier today, Syria, Jordan, and the United States agreed to form a joint working group aimed at enhancing security in Suwayda province.

Participants further recognized the Syrian government’s humanitarian efforts, including the restoration of essential services and accountability for those responsible for violations.

Tensions in Suwayda have escalated in recent weeks amid clashes between Druze and Bedouin factions. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported at least 1,300 deaths.

Despite a brokered ceasefire, violations involving mortars and heavy weapons continue. Several local and human rights organizations accuse the Syrian government of imposing a blockade on the province. Damascus denies these claims, maintaining that aid deliveries have proceeded without interruption.