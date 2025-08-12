Syria, Jordan, US form joint security group for Suwayda security

Shafaq News – Amman

Syria, Jordan, and the US agreed on Tuesday to create a joint working group aimed at improving security in the southern province of Suwayda.

The agreement came after a meeting in Amman between Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and US Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack.

A statement from Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates highlighted that discussions also focused on enhancing cooperation and coordination among the three parties to support Syria’s stability and preserve its sovereignty and regional security.

“The formation of this working group underscores our commitment to reinforcing the ceasefire in Suwayda and addressing the security and political challenges that affect regional stability,” the statement noted.

Participants further recognized the Syrian government’s humanitarian efforts, particularly its work to restore essential services and hold those responsible for violations accountable.

Tensions in Suwayda have escalated in recent weeks amid clashes between Druze and Bedouin factions, with at least 1,300 deaths reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Despite the brokered ceasefire, multiple violations involving mortars and heavy weapons have continued. Several local and human rights organizations accuse the Syrian government of imposing a blockade on the province – claims Damascus rejects, maintaining that aid deliveries to Suwayda proceed without interruption.