Humanitarian aid reaches Suwayda

Shafaq News – Suwayda

Humanitarian movement has resumed in southern Syria, with civilians now crossing in and out of Suwayda province through designated corridors, local sources told Shafaq News on Thursday.

According to the sources, relief convoys have begun arriving at the Bosra al-Sham crossing in rural Daraa, delivering emergency aid to displacement zones in Suwayda as part of a coordinated effort led by the Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management and supported by both local and international organizations.

The shipments are reportedly intended to relieve overcrowded shelters and provide critical supplies to families uprooted by the latest wave of violence.

In July, Suwayda saw a surge in violence as clashes between Druze factions, armed tribal groups and government forces emptied over 30 villages, many of which were looted, burned, or destroyed, leaving entire communities without homes, orchards, or usable infrastructure.

Although a ceasefire was brokered in mid-July, conditions remain tense. Sporadic shelling and fresh clashes have been reported in multiple areas. The Syrian government has deployed reinforcements to contain the unrest, though no official statement has been issued.

Local mediation is ongoing, but residents warn that the truce remains fragile and could collapse at any moment.