Clashes resume in Suwayda hours after ceasefire

Shafaq News – Damascus

Fighting resumed in Suwayda on Saturday, just hours after the Presidency declared a full and immediate ceasefire, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

According to the Observatory, clashes broke out in the city’s western neighborhoods between Druze fighters and Bedouin tribal gunmen, in violation of the internationally backed truce.

#المرصد_السوريالاشـ ـتـ ـبـ ـاكـ ـات تتواصل في مدينة #السويداء وسط انهيار اتفاق وقف إطلاق الـ ـنـ ـار وتقدم للمجموعات الـ ـمـ ـسـ ـلـ ـحـ ـة نحو الأحياء السكنيةhttps://t.co/SCaVHprn9O — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) July 19, 2025

Meanwhile, Syrian security forces had begun deploying around Suwayda as part of the agreement’s first phase, which calls for separating combatants, releasing detainees, and removing roadblocks.

State media said a second phase will see the formation of a crisis committee to expedite humanitarian aid, restore services, and repair infrastructure, while a third phase will gradually reinstate state institutions and internal security across the province.

Clashes between Druze armed factions and Bedouin tribes had rapidly intensified after initial truce efforts failed, resulting in at least 940 deaths, according to the Observatory.