Syrian Minister: Suwayda agreement could lead to political solution

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syrian Information Minister Hamza al-Mustafa said Saturday that a new agreement reached in the southern province of Suwayda offers an opening for political dialogue and a way out of the recent unrest.

Speaking at a press conference in Damascus, al-Mustafa said the deal would be implemented in phases, describing the current period as a “sensitive transitional phase.” He added that the government is working to open humanitarian corridors between Suwayda and the neighboring Daraa province to facilitate aid delivery.

The remarks follow an announcement by the Syrian presidency of a “complete and immediate” ceasefire in Suwayda, where deadly clashes in recent days left at least 900 deaths. The presidency warned that any breach of the truce would be treated as a violation of national sovereignty and prosecuted accordingly. However, fighting resumed just hours after the announcement.

Al-Mustafa criticized a recent statement from the Druze religious leadership, saying its wording “encourages displacement” and accused senior Druze cleric Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri of using language that invites foreign intervention. “The presence of the state in Suwayda is the solution, not the problem,” he said, asserting that the Syrian government remains committed to protecting all its citizens.

He acknowledged that some violations had occurred in recent weeks but government forces had also been attacked in multiple ambushes, prompting a wider security response. “A group inside Suwayda has claimed the state is the source of the crisis, but we affirm the state’s role in providing essential services and ensuring a normal life for residents,” he added.

A government emergency committee comprising several ministries and agencies has been formed to oversee the delivery of humanitarian and medical assistance in affected areas.

The recent Suwayda agreement is the fifth ceasefire deal in five months aimed at ending intermittent clashes in the majority-Druze province.