Syria’s Suwayda: New truce violation

Shafaq News - Suwayda

Armed tribal factions violated the ceasefire in Syria’s southern Suwayda province, attacking residential areas in the towns of Atil and Ara with heavy machine guns and mortar shells, Shafaq News correspondent reported on Monday.

Residents of Atil, located in northern Suwayda, reported material damage to several homes and widespread panic, prompting partial displacement from some neighborhoods.

Simultaneously, mortar shells struck the town of Ara in the province’s southwestern countryside. Locals said the fire originated from areas controlled by tribal and pro-government armed factions on the outskirts of neighboring Daraa province.

Meanwhile, Suwayda remains under a fragile ceasefire where several breaches have been documented involving mortars and heavy weapons in recent weeks.

While numerous local and human rights organizations accuse the Syrian government of imposing a blockade on the province, Damascus denies the claims, insisting that aid deliveries to Suwayda continue regularly.