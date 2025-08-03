Clashes erupt again between factions in western Suwayda

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Monday, clashes erupted again in the western Suwayda countryside, southern Syria, between local armed factions, according to eyewitnesses and local sources.

Exchanges of heavy machine gun fire and mortar shells caused damage to civilian areas before local mediation efforts intervened to de-escalate the situation.

Sources told Shafaq News that armed tribal factions had arrived in the area in recent hours from several provinces—a deployment that observers warned could lead to broader escalation across southern Syria.

Additionally, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported a new violation of the ceasefire in Suwayda countryside, as General Security forces shelled Rasas town from the Kanaker axis.

According to SOHR, five Syrian government soldiers were killed in armed attacks targeting military posts near Suwayda city. One fighter from local Druze factions also died, raising the death toll to six amid worsening tensions between state forces and community-based fighters.

Earlier, a military source revealed that Druze factions captured Tal Hadeed, a strategic hill west of Suwayda, after intense clashes with Syrian government forces and allied tribal groups.