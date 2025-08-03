Syria shuts Daraa corridor as security forces retake hill in Suwayda

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syria’s Interior Ministry on Sunday closed the Busra al-Sham humanitarian corridor in eastern Daraa after clashes erupted nearby, while Internal Security Forces regained control of a strategic hill in western Suwayda following confrontations with armed factions.

A ministry source explained to al-Ikhbariya TV that the closure of the crossing—a key humanitarian route used to transfer civilians and aid across several villages in eastern Daraa—was temporary and intended to secure the area after “outlaw groups” violated the ceasefire by attacking Security Forces.

Separately, Shafaq News correspondent in Syria reported that the Security Forces successfully repelled an assault on Tel Hadeed and reestablished full control. A security source confirmed that government units had “fully redeployed” and heightened their alert level to prevent any renewed attempts to seize the site.

A military source had earlier told our agency that local Druze factions had captured Tel Hadeed after fierce clashes with government forces and allied tribal fighters. According to the source, Syrian forces shelled residential areas and faction positions overnight, killing one fighter and damaging civilian homes.

In response, a Syrian government official accused the factions of breaching the ceasefire by targeting government forces and shelling villages in western Suwayda.

Suwayda has been under a fragile ceasefire since July 19, following a week-long conflict between local factions, Bedouin tribes, and government forces that killed at least 1000 people.

In a statement issued Sunday, the Interior Ministry denounced what it called “mutinous gangs” for exploiting the ceasefire to launch attacks and spread sectarian incitement. The ministry emphasized that “the Syrian state, across its military, security, and civil institutions, remains committed to restoring stability and reviving public services in Suwayda.”

Despite those claims, residents had expressed to our agency that the area continues to suffer under a blockade imposed by forces affiliated with the transitional government and their armed allies, worsening the humanitarian situation and disrupting daily life.